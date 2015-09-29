RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 29 The mayor of Rio de
Janeiro said on Tuesday he would ban the use of ride-hailing app
Uber in the city, but left the door open to possible
regulation of the service in the future.
The decision comes as major cities across Brazil struggle to
come to grips with the app and the impact it is having on local
taxi drivers.
Mayor Eduardo Paes had until Tuesday to sign a law passed by
the city council last month.
"Uber is banned," he told a press conference in Rio de
Janeiro. Un-licensed drivers will face a fine of up to 2000
reais ($493).
But the mayor, who presents himself as a technology fan and
wears an Apple watch, said he was open to discussing with Uber
Technologies Inc how it might be legalized and regulated.
Uber officials in Brazil could not immediately be reached
for comment. The service has triggered protests by taxi drivers
from London to New Delhi as it upends traditional business
models that require professional drivers to pay steep licensing
fees to drive cabs. In July thousands of taxi drivers protested
in Rio, blocking main roads during rush hour.
Uber has argued that banning the app in Rio is a move
against customer choice and mobility in a city known for traffic
jams and rude taxi drivers. An Uber campaign resulted in 700,000
emails being sent to City Hall to veto the law.
The company has also suggested Brazil introduce a system by
which Uber drivers pay a fee into a regional fund to improve
public transport. Such a scheme is being introduced in Mexico.
But the taxi lobby is strong in Rio and the law was passed
by an overwhelming majority in the city council.
Paes said City Hall would look to develop an app of its own
to allow users to rate the service of taxi drivers, one of the
main advantages Uber users cite over local cabs.
A photo of Paes driving a taxi was splashed across the front
page of Rio's main daily, O Globo, on Tuesday. The mayor drove
the cab on Sunday to get frank views from residents about the
state of the city. When asked why he wasn't driving an Uber, the
mayor replied "I can't drive an Uber, it's illegal."
($1 = 4.06 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, writing by Stephen
Eisenhammer; Editing by Christian Plumb)