By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 10 Ride service Uber is
attempting a new legal maneuver to learn more about an Internet
address that it thinks could help identify the individual who
improperly accessed an Uber database last year, according to
court filings on Tuesday.
A San Francisco judge authorized a subpoena against Comcast
Corp earlier this year, in which Uber
sought information about the online history of one Comcast
Internet address that Uber believes could yield clues about the
hacker.
In February, Uber revealed that as many as 50,000 of its
drivers' names and license numbers had been improperly
downloaded, and the company filed a lawsuit in San Francisco
federal court in an attempt to unmask the perpetrator.
The subpoena ruling is currently on hold, pending an appeal
by the Comcast subscriber. However, Uber also faces a separate
lawsuit filed by one of its drivers. In that lawsuit, Uber on
Tuesday asked for a new subpoena against Comcast for much of the
same information about the Internet address.
Last month Reuters reported that the Comcast Internet
address could be traced to the chief technology officer at Lyft,
a rival U.S. ride service. A Lyft spokesman said it had found no
evidence the executive or any other Lyft employee was involved
in the Uber data breach.
Representatives for Uber, Lyft and the Comcast subscriber
could not immediately be reached for comment on the Tuesday
court documents.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Ken Wills)