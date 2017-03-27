By Gina Cherelus
| March 27
March 27 Driverless vehicles operated by Uber
Technologies Inc were back on the road in San
Francisco on Monday after one of its self-driving cars crashed
in Arizona, the ride-hailing company said.
Uber's autonomous vehicles in Arizona and Pittsburgh,
Pennsylvania, remained grounded but were expected to be
operating again soon, according to a spokeswoman for the
company, who refused to be identified.
"We are resuming our development operations in San Francisco
this morning," she said in an email.
Uber's San Francisco program is currently in development
mode. It has two cars registered with the California Department
of Motor Vehicles, but is not transporting passengers.
The spokeswoman said because of this, the company felt
confident in putting the cars back on the road while it
investigates the collision in Arizona.
On Friday, Uber suspended its pilot program in the three
states. A human-driven vehicle "failed to yield" to an Uber
vehicle while making a turn in Tempe, Arizona, said Josie
Montenegro, a spokeswoman for the city's police department.
"The vehicles collided, causing the autonomous vehicle to
roll onto its side," Montenegro said in an email. "There were no
serious injuries."
Two "safety" drivers were in the front seats of the Uber
car, which was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash,
Uber said on Friday, a standard requirement for its self-driving
vehicles. The back seat was unoccupied.
Photos and a video posted on Twitter by Fresco News showed a
Volvo SUV flipped on its side after an apparent collision
involving two other, slightly damaged cars. Uber said the images
appeared to be from the Tempe crash scene.
(Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Dan
Grebler)