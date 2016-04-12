BRIEF-Virtusa reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.34
* Virtusa announces fourth quarter and full year 2017 consolidated financial results
April 12 Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday released its first ever transparency report detailing the information requested by not only U.S. law enforcement agencies, but also by regulators.
The ride-sharing company said that between July and December 2015, it had provided information on more than 12 million riders and drivers to various U.S. agencies. (ubr.to/1WpJwyX) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 16 Lloyd's of London insurer Novae Group Plc named Stuart Quick as breach response and cyber operations manager of its cyber team.