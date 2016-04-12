April 12 Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday released its first ever transparency report detailing the information requested by not only U.S. law enforcement agencies, but also by regulators.

The ride-sharing company said that between July and December 2015, it had provided information on more than 12 million riders and drivers to various U.S. agencies. (ubr.to/1WpJwyX) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)