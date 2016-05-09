SAN FRANCISCO May 9 Drivers who worked for
ride-hailing service Uber in California and
Massachusetts over the past seven years would have been entitled
to an estimated $730 million in expense reimbursements had they
been employees rather than contractors, according to court
documents made public on Monday.
The figure was calculated by attorneys for drivers in a
class action against the company, based on a standard rate for
mileage reimbursement set the U.S. government, and on data
provided by Uber. Uber disputes the idea that drivers would ever
be entitled to that reimbursement rate.
