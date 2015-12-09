SAN FRANCISCO Dec 9 A U.S. judge on Wednesday ruled that Uber drivers can participate in a class-action lawsuit against the company over their employment status, even if they did not opt out of an arbitration clause in their contracts.

Earlier this year, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco said Uber drivers must have opted out of arbitration to be a member of the class. However, on Wednesday Chen found some of Uber's arbitration agreements unenforceable.

Chen also ruled that drivers could pursue expense reimbursement claims against the company as a class action. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)