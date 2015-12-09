(Adds comments from Uber and attorney for drivers, details from
ruling)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 9 Many more Uber drivers in
California can participate in a class action against the ride
service over their employment status, a U.S. judge ruled on
Wednesday, even if they did not opt out of an arbitration clause
in their contracts.
Drivers sued Uber in San Francisco federal court, contending
they are employees and entitled to reimbursement for expenses,
including gas and vehicle maintenance. The drivers currently pay
those costs themselves.
The results of Uber's legal battle could reshape the
on-demand economy, which is built around Internet companies that
serve as marketplaces matching people who provide a service with
others looking to pay for it.
Earlier this year, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen said Uber
drivers must have opted out of arbitration to be a member of the
class. At the time, Uber said Chen's ruling meant only a "tiny
fraction" of a potential 160,000 California drivers would be
eligible to be class members.
But on Wednesday, Chen found some of Uber's arbitration
agreements unenforceable. Chen also ruled that drivers could
pursue expense reimbursement claims against the company as a
class action.
In a statement, Uber said it would "immediately" appeal
Chen's ruling.
Large class actions generally give plaintiffs more leverage
to negotiate a settlement. It is unclear how many drivers will
ultimately participate in the Uber case.
Shannon Liss-Riordan, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said
the ruling meant "a much greater number" of Uber drivers would
be allowed to join the lawsuit. Liss-Riordan also said expense
reimbursement was the primary damages claim in the case.
Chen also ruled that Uber drivers who work for third-party
transportation providers, like limousine companies, could not be
part of the case.
The case is Douglas O'Connor et al v. Uber Technologies Inc,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No.
13-3826.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler and Peter
Cooney)