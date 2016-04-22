Facebook to reimburse some advertisers after discovering bug
Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would refund some advertisers after finding a bug that wrongly attributed video carousel ad clicks as clicks to the advertisers' websites.
SAN FRANCISCO Ride service Uber has agreed to pay up to $100 million to settle a class action lawsuit over whether its California drivers are employees or independent contractors.
Out of that money, $84 million is guaranteed to drivers and $16 million is contingent on an increase in Uber's value, according to a statement from lawyers representing the drivers.
TORONTO BlackBerry Ltd is working with at least two automakers to develop a security service that would remotely scan vehicles for computer viruses and tell drivers to pull over if they were in critical danger, according to a financial analyst.