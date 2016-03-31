By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 31 Travis Kalanick, the chief
executive of Uber Technologies Inc, failed on Thursday to win
the dismissal of an antitrust lawsuit accusing him of scheming
to drive up prices for passengers who use the popular
ride-sharing service.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said Kalanick
must face claims he conspired with drivers to ensure they charge
prices set by an algorithm in the Uber smartphone app to hail
rides, including "surge pricing" during periods of peak demand.
Passengers led by Spencer Meyer of Connecticut claimed that
drivers conspired with Kalanick to charge fares set by the
algorithm, with an understanding that other Uber drivers would
do the same, even if they might fare better acting on their own.
Rakoff said the plaintiffs "plausibly alleged a conspiracy"
to fix prices in this manner, and could also pursue claims that
Kalanick's actions drove out rivals such as Sidecar, enabling
Uber to command 80 percent of mobile-app generated ride shares.
"The advancement of technological means for the
orchestration of large-scale price-fixing conspiracies need not
leave antitrust law behind," the judge wrote.
Meyer's lawsuit seeks class-action status on behalf of Uber
passengers nationwide who have used the app and a subclass of
passengers subjected to surge pricing.
Uber takes a share of the revenue that drivers generate.
The San Francisco-based company did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. A spokesman for Kalanick's law firm
referred a request for comment to Uber.
"In creating Uber, Kalanick organized price-fixing among
independent drivers who should be competing with one another on
price," Meyer's lawyer Andrew Schmidt said. "Today's decision
confirms that apps are not exempt from the antitrust laws."
Uber was not named as a defendant, despite being valued at
well over $50 billion in recent funding rounds.
Rakoff said in a footnote that Uber passengers are subject
to "user agreements" requiring them to resolve various disputes
through arbitration.
He said that while claims in the lawsuit against Kalanick
were "intimately founded in and intertwined with" the user
agreements, Kalanick had not sought to compel arbitration, and
passengers were not barred from suing him in federal court.
The case is Meyer v Kalanick, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-09796.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)