By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 17 An Uber executive lost a
bid to throw out a breach of contract lawsuit filed against him
by his former employer, Lyft, in advance of a trial scheduled
for next month, according to a tentative ruling by a California
state judge on Thursday.
Lyft accused its former chief operating officer, Travis
VanderZanden, of improperly soliciting Lyft employees to move
with him to Uber in 2014 and failing to promptly return
proprietary Lyft information. VanderZanden has denied those
allegations.
San Francisco Superior Court Judge Harold Kahn on Thursday
rejected Vanderzanden's motion to defeat the lawsuit without the
need for a trial. Based on VanderZanden's emails and texts, Kahn
wrote in his tentative ruling that a judge or jury could
conclude he breached his fiduciary duties to Lyft.
California judges often issue tentative rulings, which are
then finalized after a hearing with few major changes.
Representatives for Lyft and VanderZanden declined to
comment.
VanderZanden served as Lyft's chief operating office until
August 2014, when he expressed disagreement with the company's
leadership and approached two board members about taking over as
chief executive, according to court filings.
Lyft accepted VanderZanden's resignation instead, and he
eventually became vice president of international growth at
rival Uber. Lyft sued him in November 2014.
In court filings, VanderZanden has argued that California
law does not recognize "proprietary information," only trade
secrets. Since Lyft did not specifically allege trade secret
violations, VanderZanden argued he should win the lawsuit.
The case in Superior Court of the State of California,
County of San Francisco is Lyft Inc vs. Travis VanderZanden,
14-542554.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)