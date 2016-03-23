India's Punjab National Bank posts Q4 profit as bad loans ease
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 16 India's Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.
March 23 Uber Technologies Inc is suing rival Indian ride-hailing service Ola, accusing it of creating fake accounts and making false bookings to interfere with its business, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Uber filed a lawsuit in the High Court of Delhi this month, claiming Ola had created more than 90,000 Uber accounts using fake phone numbers, through which it then made over 400,000 false bookings that were ultimately canceled, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1RlDXfe)
Ola denied the accusations in a statement to Bloomberg on Wednesday.
Uber and Ola were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
LONDON, May 16 European shares retreated early on Tuesday as disappointing earnings updates weighed on banks and pharma firms, though a well-received update from Vodafone helped the FTSE 100 touch a record high.