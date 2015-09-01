SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 1 A woman who sued Uber over an alleged rape by a driver in India has voluntarily withdrawn her lawsuit against the company, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

The passenger, who reported being raped and beaten after hailing a ride with the Uber driver in Delhi last year, sued the online car service in a U.S. federal court in January, claiming the company failed to maintain basic safety procedures.

The terms of settling the case were not disclosed in the court filing. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editiing by Alan Crosby)