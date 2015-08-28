By Joseph Menn
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 28 Private ride service Uber
Technologies Inc is hiring two top vehicle security
researchers as it ramps up its work on technology for
self-driving cars, a person familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
Charlie Miller, who has been working at Twitter Inc
, and Chris Valasek, who quit Friday at security firm
IOActive, will be announced Monday as new hires at the
fast-growing company looks to expand its technology effort, the
person said.
Miller and Valasek won wide attention this month after
demonstrating that they could hack into a moving Jeep. The men
said they could not comment until after the weekend.
If Uber plunges more deeply into developing or adapting
self-driving cars, Miller and Valasek could help the company
make that technology more secure. Uber had no immediate comment.
Uber on Tuesday announced a partnership with the University
of Arizona, offering the university grant money to fund research
into the optics and mapping technology needed for autonomous
vehicles, and the San Francisco company will test self-driving
cars on the streets of Tucson, Arizona.
This partnership follows a more tumultuous effort with
Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, one of the world's top
robotics research institutions, that resulted in Uber hiring
away more than 40 of its experts in autonomous vehicles.
Miller and Valasek's Jeep efforts, which were coordinated
with manufacturer Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV,
prompted the first vehicle recall to protect drivers from
possible malicious hacking.
FCA USA LLC recalled 1.4 million vehicles to
install software intended to prevent hackers from emulating the
experiment, which used the cellular network to enter the
entertainment system and then win control of the engine, brakes
and steering.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Additional reporting by Heather
Somerville and Jim Finkle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)