By Joseph Menn and Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 28 Uber Technologies Inc
has hired two top vehicle security researchers, the
company said on Friday, high-profile additions that come as the
ride-hailing service ramps up its work on technology for
self-driving cars.
Charlie Miller, who had been working at Twitter Inc
, and Chris Valasek, who worked at security firm
IOActive, have resigned from their jobs and will join Uber next
week.
Miller and Valasek won wide attention this month after
demonstrating that they could hack into a moving Jeep.
Uber said that Miller and Valasek will join the company's
Advanced Technologies Center, a research laboratory Uber opened
in Pittsburgh in February and staffed with dozens of autonomous
vehicle experts hired away from Carnegie Mellon University.
An Uber spokeswoman said Miller and Valasek will work with
the company's top security officers "to continue building out a
world-class safety and security program at Uber."
Raffi Krikorian, who heads Uber's Advanced Technologies
Center, tweeted a welcome to the duo on Friday.
Miller tweeted that he was looking forward to starting his
new job on Tuesday. Valasek tweeted that his last day at
IOActive will be Monday.
As Uber plunges more deeply into developing or adapting
self-driving cars, Miller and Valasek could help the company
make that technology more secure.
Uber envisions autonomous cars that could someday replace its
hundreds of thousands of contract drivers. The San Francisco
company has gone to top-tier universities and research centers
to build up this capability.
Uber on Tuesday announced a partnership with the University
of Arizona, offering the school grant money to fund research
into the mapping and safety technology needed for autonomous
vehicles, which Uber will test on the streets of Tucson,
Arizona.
This partnership follows the more tumultuous effort earlier
this year at Carnegie Mellon University that resulted in Uber
hiring away more than 40 of its top scientists and researchers,
leaving one of the world's top robotics research institutions
reeling.
And in March, Uber bought digital mapping firm deCarta, a
San Jose, California-based company whose technology offers
search and turn-by-turn directions.
Miller and Valasek's Jeep efforts, which were coordinated
with manufacturer Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV,
prompted the first vehicle recall to protect drivers from
possible malicious hacking.
FCA USA LLC recalled 1.4 million vehicles to
install software intended to prevent hackers from emulating the
experiment, which used the cellular network to enter the
entertainment system and then win control of the engine, brakes
and steering.
