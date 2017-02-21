Feb 20 Uber Technologies Inc has hired former
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct a review of sexual
harassment claims at the ride-hailing service made by a former
employee.
Holder and Tammy Albarran, who are partners at the law firm
Covington & Burling, will look into the complaints about a
manager at Uber, as well as general questions about diversity
and inclusion, Chief Executive Travis Kalanick told his
employees in a memo on Monday that was seen by Reuters.
Last year, Airbnb hired Holder, who served under former
President Barack Obama, to help craft a policy to combat
discrimination occurring through the online lodging service's
platform. reut.rs/2m5Z9xZ
Arianna Huffington, who joined Uber's board last year, Liane
Hornsey, Uber's chief human resources officer, and Angela
Padilla, the company's associate general counsel, will also help
conduct the review, Kalanick said in the memo.
Huffington, Kalanick and Hornsey will meet on Tuesday, the
memo said.
"There have been many questions about the gender diversity
of Uber's technology teams," Kalanick said.
Uber will publish a broader diversity report for the company
in the coming months, he said.
Susan Fowler, the former Uber employee who complained of
being the target of sexual harassment by her manager, wrote in a
blog post on Sunday that when she reported the offense to human
resources officials and management, they declined to punish the
alleged offender because he "was a high performer." bit.ly/2kCE416
In a statement sent to Reuters on Sunday, Kalanick called
Fowler's allegations "abhorrent and against everything Uber
stands for and believes in."
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom
Brown)