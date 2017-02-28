(Corrects headline to "asked to resign" from "quits")
Feb 27 Uber Technologies Inc's senior
vice president of engineering, Amit Singhal, has left the
company for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation,
stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google,
Recode reported, citing sources.
Singhal, who was appointed last month to work closely with
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, was asked to resign after Recode
informed the company of the allegation this week, the technology
news website said.
The revelation comes as the ride-hailing company deals with
a fallout of a blog post from a former female engineer a week
ago, alleging harassment and sexism that led to a backlash
against the company.
The company has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder to conduct a review of the claims.
Uber confirmed that Singhal had left the company, but did
not provide any further details.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee and Rishika Sadam in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)