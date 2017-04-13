TAIPEI, April 13 Uber Technologies Inc
said it will resume its ride-hailing service in Taiwan on
Thursday after "constructive talks" with island authorities.
"After constructive talks with transportation authorities,
we are now partnering with licensed rental car companies to
resume serving riders in Taipei," Uber said in a statement.
The resumption of service comes after the U.S.-based
ride-hailing service suspended its operations on the island in
February in its long-running dispute with island authorities
over mounting fines.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)