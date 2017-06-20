By Heather Somerville
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 20
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber Technologies Inc
will, for the first time, allow drivers to collect
tips through the Uber smartphone app, the company said on
Tuesday, part of a broader effort to improve its
often-contentious relationship with its drivers.
Uber has for years opposed adding a tipping feature to the
app, which upset drivers who have argued that tips would help
compensate for decreasing wages.
Beginning on Tuesday, drivers in Houston, Minneapolis and
Seattle can collect tips. The feature will be available to all
drivers by the end of July, Uber said.
Tipping is part of a broader set of features San
Francisco-based Uber rolled out on Tuesday, which also includes
paying drivers while they wait for passengers, as the company
begins a months-long push to improve working conditions for
drivers.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Bernadette Baum)