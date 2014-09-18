(Corrects day to Wednesday instead of Tuesday, paragraph 2)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 A U.S. judge rejected a
bid by the online for-hire car service Uber to dismiss a civil
lawsuit that accuses the company of charging customers a 20
percent driver gratuity but pocketing most of the additional
revenue instead.
In a ruling late on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Edward
Chen in San Francisco said Uber must face multiple civil counts,
including an allegation the company violated California's unfair
competition laws.
A company representative could not immediately be reached
for comment.
San Francisco-based Uber raised $1.2 billion from mutual
funds and other investors in a June funding round, which valued
the fast-growing service at $18.2 billion at the time. Uber
faces an array of regulatory and legal challenges, however, as
it seeks to expand into new markets.
An Uber customer filed a proposed class action lawsuit
against the company earlier this year, saying the 20 percent
rider gratuity is "false, misleading, and likely to deceive
members of the public" because Uber keeps a substantial portion
of the money.
The judge's ruling dismissed a breach of contract claim
against Uber, but ruled there was sufficient detail in the
lawsuit for it to move forward on other counts.
The case is Caren Ehret vs. Uber Technologies Inc in U.S.
District Court, Northern District of California, No. 14-0113.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Grant McCool)