SAN FRANCISCO, March 10 Ride-hailing app Uber,
under the microscope due to a handful of driver assaults on
passengers in some cities, pledged in a blog post on Tuesday to
sign up 1 million female drivers around the world by 2020.
The ride service did not provide comparable figures for how
many women drivers are on the Uber service worldwide at present.
In the United States, about 14 percent of its 160,000 drivers
are female, the company said. Uber said it adds thousands more
drivers each month.
"Uber does not require (minimum) hours, and it does not
require a schedule," Salle Yoo, Uber's general counsel, said in
an interview on Monday, referring to why women might find
working for Uber attractive. "It offers the chance to be
entrepreneurial, the chance to balance work and family."
Female passengers will not yet have the ability to request
female drivers, Yoo said. She emphasized the app's safety
features, including the notification of the driver's identity
received by customers on their phones beforehand, and the
ability to share via text message an estimated arrival time with
others.
The pledge comes as the rapidly expanding company deals with
fallout over incidents of assaults by drivers from Boston and
Chicago to Delhi.
In the highest-profile case, an Indian woman said in
December her driver raped her in Delhi, leading to outcries and
a temporary ban of Uber in that city.
The female driver initiative is timed to coincide with a
United Nations gathering in New York on Tuesday evening to
celebrate women's rights, at which Yoo will speak. Uber is
partnering with the UN on its million-women driver goal.
Uber screens drivers, including the use of background checks
that vary from country to country. It does not hire drivers as
full employees. Instead, it lets them use the smartphone-based
app to connect them to passengers looking for a paid ride, and
takes a cut of the fare.
