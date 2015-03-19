BEIJING, March 19 Ride-hailing service Uber
Technologies Inc said late on Wednesday it has struck a deal
with China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd, a
Chinese luxury auto dealer, to provide discounts and financing
for Uber drivers' cars.
Under the agreement, Yongda will provide Uber's partners -
transportation firms and independent drivers - discounts on new
car purchases, finance and after-sales service. Uber contracts
with independent drivers and livery services in 55 countries to
provide transportation hailed via its smartphone app.
The deal comes as the fast-growing San Francisco-based
company faces intensifying competition in its efforts to expand
in the potentially lucrative Chinese market. Kuaidi Dache and
Didi Dache - two richly-funded startups that share roughly 99
percent of the ride-hailing market in China - recently merged in
a $6 billion tie-up.
Yongda said it would set aside at least hundreds of millions
of yuan to fund the programme, and that the two companies have
already rolled out the purchase incentives on German auto maker
Volkswagen AG's Audi and Volkswagen models.
