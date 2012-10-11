* No formal investigation yet-source
* SEBI checking price surge ahead of announcement
* Price movements caused by media speculation-spokesman
* Billionaire Mallya heads United, ailing Kingfisher
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Oct 11 India's market
regulator has written to billionaire Vijay Mallya's United
Spirits Ltd "with a set of queries" after it recently
announced it was in talks to sell a stake to Diageo Plc,
a United spokesman said on Thursday, declining to specify the
nature of the inquiry.
The queries from the Securities and Exchange Board of India
(SEBI) come after shares in United Spirits surged 23 percent in
the four days leading up the Sept. 25 announcement, jumping an
additional 10 percent the day when the spirits maker disclosed
the talks.
The Economic Times newspaper reported on Thursday SEBI was
investigating stock price movements at UB Group companies to
check whether securities laws had been broken, citing an unnamed
senior regulatory official. UB Group controls India's dominant
spirits maker as well as debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines
.
"We look at a lot of companies based on market movement and
seek management's comments, but there is no formal probe yet (on
UB)," a source at SEBI told Reuters.
United Spirits shares have been volatile through the year
due to widespread speculation about the company's on-again,
off-again courtship with Diageo. The volatility has come as
Mallya has scrambled to raise funds for his ailing Kingfisher
Airlines.
"We have provided the information," said Prakash Mirpuri, a
spokesman with Mallya's UB Group, referring to the requests from
SEBI. Mirpuri declined to say if the investigations are linked
to United Spirits' share price movement.
"The movement in share prices of our group companies has
been largely influenced by the wide speculation by the media,
with no comments from us," he said.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Himank Sharma; Editing by
Rafael Nam and Matt Driskill)