Nov 9 Three months ended September 30 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated)

Net profit/(loss) 10,243 vs (172)

Net Sales 1,018 vs 1,094

NOTE: UBHL is the holding company for a group of companies, controlled by Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

The company said the profit was a result of a one-time gain of 14.2 billion rupees, mainly from the sale of its shares in group company United Spirits Ltd. Without this gain, United Breweries Holdings would have posted a loss in the quarter. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Mumbai; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)