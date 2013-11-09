Nov 9 Three months ended September 30
(Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees
unless stated)
Net profit/(loss) 10,243 vs (172)
Net Sales 1,018 vs 1,094
NOTE: UBHL is the holding company for a group of companies,
controlled by Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya.
The company said the profit was a result of a one-time gain
of 14.2 billion rupees, mainly from the sale of its shares in
group company United Spirits Ltd. Without this gain,
United Breweries Holdings would have posted a loss in the
quarter.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Mumbai; Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall)