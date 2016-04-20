(Adds context, quotes)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - UBI Banca is preparing to issue the
year's first Tier 2 bond in euros from an Italian bank, a
crucial test of appetite for subordinated debt from one of the
country's smaller lenders as the government tries clean up its
troubled banking sector.
Giorgio Erasmi, head of funding, and Laura Ferraris, head of
investor relations, will meet investors in Milan, London and
Paris from Thursday 21 April to Tuesday 26 April.
The mandate follows the announcement by the Italian
government that the country's healthier banks, including UBI,
and other financial institutions will contribute to a new fund
called Atlante to support weaker lenders.
Italian Tier 2 spreads have rallied 20bp to 25bp since then,
supported further by a general improvement in market tone.
Intesa's 500m Apr 25s, for example, have tightened around
20bp since last Monday to swaps plus high 250s, according to
Eikon prices.
"It's a rare name and very well liked domestically though
not so well known internationally, and their capital levels and
NPLs are definitely right up there in terms of quality," said a
banker on the deal.
UBI is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB/BBBH at the senior level.
JP Morgan will be global coordinator, together with
Barclays, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Natixis.
