(Adds context, quotes)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - UBI Banca is preparing to issue the year's first Tier 2 bond in euros from an Italian bank, a crucial test of appetite for subordinated debt from one of the country's smaller lenders as the government tries clean up its troubled banking sector.

Giorgio Erasmi, head of funding, and Laura Ferraris, head of investor relations, will meet investors in Milan, London and Paris from Thursday 21 April to Tuesday 26 April.

The mandate follows the announcement by the Italian government that the country's healthier banks, including UBI, and other financial institutions will contribute to a new fund called Atlante to support weaker lenders.

Italian Tier 2 spreads have rallied 20bp to 25bp since then, supported further by a general improvement in market tone.

Intesa's 500m Apr 25s, for example, have tightened around 20bp since last Monday to swaps plus high 250s, according to Eikon prices.

"It's a rare name and very well liked domestically though not so well known internationally, and their capital levels and NPLs are definitely right up there in terms of quality," said a banker on the deal.

UBI is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB/BBBH at the senior level.

JP Morgan will be global coordinator, together with Barclays, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Natixis. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)