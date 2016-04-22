* UBI to re-open benchmark Tier 2 market
* Mandate coincides with launch of Atlante
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, April 22 (IFR) - UBI Banca is preparing to issue the
year's first Italian Tier 2 bond in euros, in what will be a
crucial test of appetite for subordinated debt from one of the
country's smaller lenders as the government tries to clean up
its troubled banking sector.
The issue will be the first attempt by a second-tier bank to
sell Tier 2 debt since the Italian government wiped out
subordinated creditors in four small lenders at the end of 2015,
and also the first benchmark-sized deal in the format from an
Italian bank in euros since April 2015.
Italian banks have struggled to access the market since they
came under increasing scrutiny over the extent of their
non-performing loans.
However, the creation of Atlante, a 4bn-6bn fund backed by
Italy's stronger financial institutions and designed to provide
capital and NPL relief to the country's weakest banks, has
fanned a rally in spreads.
A 9.5% 200m Tier 2 for Banca Popolare di Vicenza has
rallied by over 30 points since February and was bid at an 89.2
cash price on Friday, while Veneto Banca's 9.5% 200m has gone
from 56.3 to 89.2 over the same period.
UBI began meeting investors on Thursday via global
coordinator JP Morgan, together with Barclays, Credit Suisse,
HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Natixis. The roadshow for what may be a
500m trade has generated extremely strong interest, according
to the leads.
VOLATILITY
But bankers warn that the issuer may have to offer a chunky
concession to protect investors against volatility.
Last year proved just how fragile the Tier 2 market can be.
A Tier 2 trade from national champion Intesa only limped
over the line and Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa's mandated
deal never materialised.
"It's tricky. You can get positive noise during the
roadshow, but then execution will depend on market backdrop,"
said one syndicate official.
STRONG FOOTING
UBI's 12.08% CET1 ratio and a relatively low volume of NPLs
at 13.4bn will be some of the deal's selling points.
"We see the credit quality as relatively strong compared
with its peers among smaller banks, including in its capital
position," said Anne Velot, head of active euro and global
credit at AXA Investment Managers.
She has reduced exposure to UBI in view of expectations that
it would participate in the consolidation of Italy's banks,
potentially diluting the quality of its fundamentals. But the
money raised via Tier 2 could mitigate those worries, she added.
UBI will contribute up to 200m to the Atlante fund just
months after 30% of its pre-tax profits for 2015 were wiped out
after assisting with the resolution of four small Italian banks,
according to Fitch.
HEAVY BURDEN
While the fund has given bank spreads a boost, its limited
size, the lack of fresh capital from outside the system and its
potential to clash with state aid legislation mean many
observers are unimpressed.
"I am deeply sceptical on all these measures," said one FIG
DCM banker. "It is socialisation of risk to the benefit of the
weakest link. It raises the issue of moral hazard and how you
are tying the fate of the good banks with that of the bad
banks."
The ratings of the healthier banks could also come under
pressure.
The fund has "increased the risk for the bondholders of
Intesa, UniCredit and UBI, which could be called upon again in
the future to support the sector", BNP Paribas analysts said.
STARTING POINT
Others are optimistic about Atlante's longer-term impact,
particularly because Italy's sluggish foreclosure procedures are
to be tackled at the same time.
"[The fund] could be a very good starting point to tackle
some of the issues in Italian banks," said Christian Hantel,
senior portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management.
"What's also very important is the change in bankruptcy laws
as it takes too long to access collateral as a creditor. This
could be the real game-changer."
Contributions to the fund could be seen as credit-negative,
but in the short term it helps to limit the tail risk of other
banks becoming insolvent, he added.
"It's a good way to help the entire Italian story and reduce
funding costs mid-term for the whole industry."
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Matthew
Davies)