BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp announces redemption in full of 7.875 pct Series B preferred stock
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation announces redemption in full of 7.875% Series B preferred stock
MILAN Feb 27 Italy's UBI Banca said on Friday that the European Central Bank had set a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 9.5 percent as a specific capital requirement for the cooperative bank.
The bank had a phased-in CET 1 of 12.33 percent at the end of 2014.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation announces redemption in full of 7.875% Series B preferred stock
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qK5W2D) Further company coverage: