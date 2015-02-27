MILAN Feb 27 Italy's UBI Banca said on Friday that the European Central Bank had set a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 9.5 percent as a specific capital requirement for the cooperative bank.

The bank had a phased-in CET 1 of 12.33 percent at the end of 2014.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)