MILAN Feb 17 Italian cooperative lender UBI Banca has bought back Tier 1 bonds worth a nominal 98.8 million euros ($130 million), it said on Friday, in a move aimed at reinforcing its balance sheet.

The bank had targeted a buyback worth a nominal amount of up to 453.5 million euros of outstanding bonds.

Other Italian banks like UniCredit and Intesa have used buybacks of hybrid debt to improve their capital base through the capital gain the repurchase generates. ($1 = 0.7597 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)