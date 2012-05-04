BRIEF-Kuwait's ALAFCO wins auction to buy 4 Boeing B777-300ER flights
June 11 Alafco Avaiation Lease and Finance Company:
MILAN May 4 UBI Banca has no need for a capital increase to comply with European Banking Association (EBA) criteria, the chairman of its management board Emilio Zanetti reiterated on Friday.
Core Tier 1 at the end of December stood at 8.56 percent, the bank said in March, adding any capital shortfall to meet the 9 percent target of the EBA will be met by partial conversion of a soft mandatory convertible bond.
EBA said in December that the bank needs to increase capital by 1.39 billion euros. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)
June 11 Alafco Avaiation Lease and Finance Company:
DUBAI, June 11 Qatar’s stock market may start the week with losses after the central bank of the United Arab Emirates ordered UAE banks to apply enhanced due diligence to any accounts they hold with six Qatari banks.