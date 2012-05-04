MILAN May 4 UBI Banca has no need for a capital increase to comply with European Banking Association (EBA) criteria, the chairman of its management board Emilio Zanetti reiterated on Friday.

Core Tier 1 at the end of December stood at 8.56 percent, the bank said in March, adding any capital shortfall to meet the 9 percent target of the EBA will be met by partial conversion of a soft mandatory convertible bond.

EBA said in December that the bank needs to increase capital by 1.39 billion euros. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)