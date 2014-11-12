MILAN Nov 12 Italy's fifth biggest lender UBI
Banca, tipped as a possible bidder for Monte dei Paschi
di Siena, could consider M&A options in Italy and
Europe but has no proposals on the table at the moment, its
chief executive said on Wednesday.
"Would I consider something in Italy and Europe? Yes. But
there are no open dossiers on the table," Victor Massiah told
analysts in a conference call.
He said any decision on possible tie-ups would be taken by
the bank in full autonomy and would have to create value for the
lender.
"No one can impose anything on us," he said. "We are not
going to do anything that would hurt our shareholders to the
benefit of other shareholders".
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)