MILAN Nov 12 Italy's fifth biggest bank UBI Banca on Wednesday posted a 47 percent rise in its nine-month consolidated net profit thanks to higher interest income and fees.

Net profit came in at 149.8 million euros ($187 million), above an analysts consensus of 139 million euros.

The bank said deteriorated loans had grown by only 136 million euros in the first nine months of the year compared with an increase of 1.064 billion euros in the same period of 2013.

Bad loan writedowns in the first nine months rose to 626.2 million euros from 576.6 million euros in the same period last year.

UBI further boosted its financial strength, with its Common Equity tier 1 "phased in" ratio - a measure of a bank's capital strength - estimated at 13 percent at the end of September from 12.7 percent at end-June. (1 US dollar = 0.8009 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)