MILAN Nov 26 UBI Banca said it would book a gross charge of around 110 million euros in the fourth quarter after reaching an accord with trade unions that will see at least 500 employees of the Italian bank retire early in the first few months of 2015.

UBI said in a statement on Wednesday the accord would bring annual gross savings of around 50 million euros starting for the most part from next year.

