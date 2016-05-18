ROME May 18 Italian lender UBI Banca
is not studying any M&A options, the bank's CEO Victor Massiah
said on Wednesday, denying a report in daily La Repubblica about
a potential tie-up with smaller rival Veneto Banca
IPO-VENE.MI.
"We already said we don't have any dossier on the table,"
Massiah said when asked about Veneto Banca.
In the coming weeks Veneto Banca will launch a listing of
its shares on the Milan bourse to raise up to 1 billion euros
($1.1 billion) to fill a capital shortfall identified by
European Central Bank supervisors.
La Repubblica reported on Wednesday that UBI Banca was
mulling a tie-up with Veneto Banca, adding it could subscribe a
portion of the smaller rival's cash call.
($1 = 0.8871 euros)
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Francesca Landini;
editing by Agnieszka Flak)