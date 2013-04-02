BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises signs share purchase deal with Cancer Care Kenya
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
MUMBAI, April 2 State-run Union Bank of India has picked six arrangers for a potential sale of up to $500 million in bonds, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The bank has chosen Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Standard Chartered, JP Morgan and BNP Paribas for the deal, the sources said.
The bank is expected to meet investors in the next three to four weeks, a source said.
Union Bank is looking to raise funds through a Reg S bond, which means the issue will be open to overseas investors outside the United States, the sources said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Manju Dalal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
March 28 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday, a day after hitting six-week lows, as investors looked beyond President Donald Trump's first major legislative stumble and focused on his promise of tax reforms.