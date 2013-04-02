MUMBAI, April 2 State-run Union Bank of India has picked six arrangers for a potential sale of up to $500 million in bonds, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The bank has chosen Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Standard Chartered, JP Morgan and BNP Paribas for the deal, the sources said.

The bank is expected to meet investors in the next three to four weeks, a source said.

Union Bank is looking to raise funds through a Reg S bond, which means the issue will be open to overseas investors outside the United States, the sources said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Manju Dalal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)