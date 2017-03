MILAN May 30 Italy's UBI Banca will fully repay its 2013 convertible bond when it matures next month, the bank said on Thursday.

The bank said the outstanding bonds, which are worth 639 million euros ($828.59 million), will be repaid in cash in June, showing "the capital strength and good liquidity position of the group".

($1 = 0.7712 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)