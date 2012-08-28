MILAN Aug 28 Italy's No.5 bank by assets UBI Banca said its net profit dropped to 159.5 million euros in the first half of 2012, reflecting higher impairments on loans and holdings even as the lender improved its capital base and cut costs.

Excluding non-recurring items, in particular a large tax credit in the second quarter of 2011, the bank said on Tuesday its net profit had soared 72 percent to 120.5 million euros ($150.8 million) from a year earlier.

UBI, which in March had forecast an improvement in 2012 profits excluding non-recurring items, said high market volatility and impending key decisions at a euro zone level made it "particularly difficult to make any assessment today with regards to developments in the second half of the year."

The bank is cutting or downsizing more than 100 branches and shedding 1,500 jobs to slash costs, in line with other Italian lenders which have embarked on major restructuring plans in the face of the euro zone debt crisis and a deep recession on their home turf.

UBI, which has a market share of 6 percent in Italy, said net writedowns on loans jumped to 334.4 million euros in the first half of the year from 263.5 million euros a year earlier.

Its Core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, stood at 10.24 percent compared with 9 percent at the end of March. If calculated under rules set by the European Banking Authority that request accounting at fair value of sovereign debt holdings, the bank's Core Tier 1 ratio was 9.24 percent, UBI said.

($1 = 0.7990 euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Mark Potter)