MILAN, Sept 9 UBI Banca, Italy's fifth
biggest lender, will limit the amount of money that can be paid
to shareholders who will oppose its conversion into a
joint-stock company and will ask to cash out, documents on the
bank's website showed.
UBI is one of 10 Italian cooperative lenders that will
convert into joint-stock companies in line with a government
reform that is expected to encourage a wave of mergers.
In documents prepared for an Oct. 10 meeting at which
shareholders will vote on the plan, UBI said it will set a limit
on the exercise of exit rights, which have been priced at 7.288
euros per share, to protect its capital levels. UBI shares were
trading at 7.12 euros by 1511 GMT.
The limit is meant to ensure that UBI's core capital level
remains above a new capital requirement which is being set by
the European Central Bank and has not been yet disclosed.
It will also take into account an average of European banks'
latest available capital levels and will include a prudential
capital buffer of 150 basis points.
Based on current capital levels, the maximum amount that UBI
would reimburse to dissenting shareholders would be 350 million
euros ($391 million), although that figure can change, even
significantly, once all the variables become known.
($1 = 0.8959 euros)
