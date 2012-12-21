MILAN Dec 21 Italian lender UBI Banca has finalised the sale of its UBI Insurance Broker unit in a deal that will generate a capital gain of 8 million euros ($11 million) in the fourth quarter, the company said on Friday.

UBI is one of several domestic banks that have embarked on a restructuring plan, as the euro-zone crisis and recession forces local banks to rethink their traditional business models. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)