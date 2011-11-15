(Writes through)
MILAN Nov 15 Italian cooperative bank UBI
Banca's nine-month net profit fell 7.6 percent,
depressed by a third-quarter writedown of 109 million euros
($148.6 million) on its stake in Intesa Sanpaolo, UBI
said on Tuesday.
In the nine-month period, net profit reached 183 million
euros, while revenue was broadly flat with net interest income
down 1.2 percent and net fee income up 0.8 percent, it said.
"It is still possible that (full-year) net interest income
and fees will hold up while the financial component will be
conditioned by developments in the national and international
political situation," the bank said in its statement.
At the end of September, the bank's core Tier 1 ratio was
8.26 percent.
The bank has said it has no plans to raise fresh capital to
boost its capital ratios.
($1 = 0.734 Euros)
(Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by David Holmes)