BRIEF-AQ Estate says existence of material uncertainties may cast doubt on Co's ability to continue as going concern
* Issues clarification on why the auditor did not have any comment for year ended 31 Dec 2016
MILAN Jan 18 UBI Banca does not rule out writedowns on intangible assets in the fourth quarter, the chairman of the bank's supervisory board said on Wednesday without giving details.
"I can't tell you. It could be," Emilio Zanetti said on the sidelines of a banking association meeting.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
BERLIN, June 13 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday the European Central Bank needed to change its current monetary policy "in a timely manner", warning that very low interest rates had caused problems in some parts of the world.