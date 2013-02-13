EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MILAN Feb 13 Italy's fifth-biggest lender, UBI Banca, said it would cut 736 jobs after finalising a cost-cutting agreement with trades unions on Wednesday.
An initial agreement reached in November had been for 650 jobs to go but the number has been increased after more workers applied for a voluntary redundancy scheme, the bank said.
UBI, based in the northern Italian town of Bergamo, said the cuts would result in a charge of 141 million euros to be booked against the final quarter of 2012.
Annual cost savings from cutting jobs and reducing hours for other workers are expected to total 107 million euros. (Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has