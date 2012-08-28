BRIEF-Forestar confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal
MILAN Aug 28 UBI Banca, Italy's fifth-biggest bank by assets, said on Tuesday reimbursing 12 billion euros of cheap three-year funds it borrowed from the European Central Bank was "not an issue".
In a presentation posted on its website after it reported first-half results, the lender said it was substantially independent from institutional funding.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)