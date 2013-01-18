MILAN Jan 18 Italy's UBI is not planning to pay back early the cheap funds it borrowed from the European Central Banks at the height of the euro zone crisis, the bank's Chief Executive said on Friday.

Euro zone banks took in total more than 1 trillion of three-year loans from the ECB in two rounds of so-called Long-Term Refinancing Operations at the end of December 2011 and in February 2012.

"Right now, we are not expecting to pay the money back even if we are in a position to reimburse the total amount, said Victor Massiah, whose bank took 12 billion euros from the ECB.

Banks are allowed to start returning the funds as of Jan. 30, with some 200 billion euros or more expected to be paid back over the next few months.

(Reporting By Lisa Jucca)