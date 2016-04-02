BERGAMO, Italy, April 2 Italian cooperative
lender UBI Banca has no specific merger plans on the
table at the moment, the bank's chief executive said on
Saturday.
"There is no dossier open," Victor Massiah said at the
bank's shareholder meeting.
UBI was the first Italian cooperative lender to convert into
a joint-stock company following a government reform aimed at
encouraging mergers in the sector.
Peers Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano
recently agreed a merger deal.
Massiah said management intended to present a new business
plan before the end of the first half of the year.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Stephen Jewkes)