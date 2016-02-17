MILAN Feb 17 Shareholders holding a combined stake of 11.95 percent in Italy's fifth biggest lender UBI Banca , which recently dropped its cooperative status and turned into a joint-stock company, have formed a "consultation pact", they said on Wednesday.

The shareholders said in a statement they wanted to support UBI's development in the medium-to-long term.

The bank was the first Italian cooperative lender to convert into a joint-stock company following a government reform aimed at encouraging mergers in the sector.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)