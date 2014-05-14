MILAN May 14 Italy's tax police were on
Wednesday searching the offices in the northern city of Bergamo
of some managers at UBI Banca, the country's
fifth-biggest bank, two sources with knowledge of the matter
said.
"The tax police are in the Bergamo offices," one of the
sources said, adding it was not yet clear why the searches were
being made.
A second source, from Italy's tax police, said the searches
were part of an investigation by prosecutors in Bergamo looking
into possible obstruction of regulators, fraud and other alleged
crimes.
UBI Banca declined to comment.
