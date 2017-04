MILAN Dec 27 Italian bank UBI Banca said on Friday it would redeem early a set of preferred stocks that will no longer count as core bank capital under upcoming Basel III banking rules.

The hybrid instruments, issued in three different sets, have an outstanding value of just below 338 million euros ($463 million) and will be reimbursed at different times between mid-February and the end of March. ($1 = 0.7303 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca)