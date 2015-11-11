MILAN Nov 11 Net profit at Italy's fifth-largest bank UBI came in slightly below analyst forecasts at 37.6 million euros ($40 million) in the third quarter and down 14 percent from a year ago, hit by lower net interest income and one-off charges.

A consensus distributed by the bank had forecast a net profit of 40 million euros for the quarter to end-September.

The lender said net interest income, a measure of how much money a bank makes from its retail business, fell 14.8 percent to 398.7 million euros. The quarter was also impacted by a contribution to a European scheme to guarantee deposits.

UBI's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, was 12.56 percent at the end of September, compared with 12.33 percent three months earlier.

Loan loss provisions in the quarter stood at 168.5 million euros, below a consensus forecast for 188 million euros and down 14.5 percent on the same period last year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)