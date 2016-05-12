MILAN May 12 Net profit at Italian mid-tier lender UBI Banca fell by 44.5 percent in the first quarter as market turmoil hit trading operations and negative interest rates weighed on core revenues.

Profit came in at 42 million euros, a tad below an analyst consensus of 46 million euros distributed by the bank.

The decline from last year was partly due to a 21-million euro contribution to a fund that was used to help four small ailing domestic banks last year, UBI said.

Net interest income, a measure of how much money a retail bank makes from its core business, fell 10 percent. Trading profit stood at 16 million euros, down from 58 million euros a year ago.

The bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, improved to 11.73 percent at the end of March from 11.62 percent three months earlier.

The bank said its contribution for up to 200 million euros to the newly created Atlante fund, which was set up in April by mostly private Italian financial institutions to help weaker banks, would weigh for around 13 basis points on its core capital. This will be booked in the second quarter of 2016, it said. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)