MILAN May 12 Net profit at Italian mid-tier
lender UBI Banca fell by 44.5 percent in the first
quarter as market turmoil hit trading operations and negative
interest rates weighed on core revenues.
Profit came in at 42 million euros, a tad below an analyst
consensus of 46 million euros distributed by the bank.
The decline from last year was partly due to a 21-million
euro contribution to a fund that was used to help four small
ailing domestic banks last year, UBI said.
Net interest income, a measure of how much money a retail
bank makes from its core business, fell 10 percent. Trading
profit stood at 16 million euros, down from 58 million euros a
year ago.
The bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of
financial strength, improved to 11.73 percent at the end of
March from 11.62 percent three months earlier.
The bank said its contribution for up to 200 million euros
to the newly created Atlante fund, which was set up in April by
mostly private Italian financial institutions to help weaker
banks, would weigh for around 13 basis points on its core
capital. This will be booked in the second quarter of 2016, it
said.
