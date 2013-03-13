(Adds details, CEO comments)
MILAN, March 13 Deteriorated loans at UBI Banca
, Italy's No.5 bank by number of branches, rose by
nearly 30 percent last year, showing the impact a prolonged
economic recession is having on the country's lenders.
UBI, which reported its full-year results on Wednesday, said
problematic loans totalled 8.1 billion euros at the end of 2012,
compared with 6.3 billion a year earlier.
Writedowns on loans rose to 847.2 million euros, up nearly
40 percent from a year earlier, after a Bank of Italy audit of
problematic loans at the country's main lenders forced several
among them to raise their provisions for bad debt.
UBI CEO Victor Massiah told a conference call the central
bank's inspection prompted UBI to up its loan loss rate to 0.91
percent in 2012 from 0.61 percent at the end of 2011. Before the
audit, UBI's own estimate stood at 0.75-0.8 percent, he said.
Loan losses this year are expected to be slightly below 2012
levels.
Reflecting gloomy sentiment among bankers and businessmen
about Italy's economy - which has contracted for the past six
quarters - Massiah said hard-hit families and companies were
ever more reluctant to ask for loans.
UBI's loans and advances to customers fell by 7 percent,
partly because it is lending less to big firms and to riskier
clients, but also because of weak demand.
"We have not seen a healthy demand for new credit," Massiah
said. "Unemployment is rising, young people are living with
their parents, they rae not getting married and they are not
buying a house - the demand for private mortgages has halved,"
he said.
The bank posted a net profit of 82.7 million euros for 2012,
recovering from a loss of 1.8 billion euros for 2011 which was
due to writedowns on goodwill impairments.
Like bigger peer Intesa, which reported earnings on Tuesday,
UBI's profit was helped by strong trading gains while the net
interest income - a key measure of a bank's performance in its
core business - fell.
Also like Intesa, UBI increased its exposure to Italian
government bonds in 2012 - which turned into a big liability for
Italian banks at the height of the euro zone debt crisis.
At the end of last year it had 18 billion euros in domestic
government bond holdings, up from 7.8 billion euros a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Lisa Jucca; Editing by David
Cowell)