UPDATE 2-Jeff Immelt to retire as GE CEO, Flannery to succeed
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
MILAN Feb 7 Italian bank UBI Banca said on Tuesday it will buy back bonds for a nominal value of around 450 million euros, becoming the latest Italian bank to strengthen its core capital by buying back its own debt.
UBI said the operation, which targets Tier 1 securities, will run from Tuesday to Feb. 16. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
* Hamilton lane incorporated reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results